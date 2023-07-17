Sodi’s Rooiwal ‘rescue plan’ was a nonstarter – Tshwane
‘NJR Projects’ work derailed by dead partner’s fraud’
The City of Tshwane says it rejected a rescue plan presented by businessman Edwin Sodi’s company because the R292m Rooiwal tender has already been terminated due to poor performance.
Sodi had claimed in his letter responding to the city's intentions to blacklist his companies - NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting - that he would have finished the project if the rescue plan had been accepted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.