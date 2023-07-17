×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to leave the power utility at the end of July

17 July 2023 - 18:45
Former Eskom COO is set to leave the utility at the end of this month. File photo.
Former Eskom COO is set to leave the utility at the end of this month. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer is set to leave the power utility at the end of July.

Eskom said on Monday that it had parted way with Oberholzer by mutual agreement.

“His last day with Eskom will be July 31 2023. Mr Oberholzer was on a fixed-term contract to provide support to the Koeberg nuclear power station long-term operation (LTO) and Kusile power station projects,” it said.

The utility expressed gratitude to Oberholzer for his dedicated service, expertise and valuable contribution during his tenure.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Oberholzer reportedly retired at the end of April this year but subsequently signed a contract to stay at the utility to provide support to the Koeberg nuclear power station and Kusile power station projects.

TimesLIVE 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.