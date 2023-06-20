×

Mabuyane wins interdict preventing SIU probe into his qualifications

We're happy it doesn't end University of Fort Hare's investigation - SIU

20 June 2023 - 20:05

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has successfully interdicted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after he pointed out in court that the unit did not place his master's and doctoral qualifications in the proclamation as matters that needed to be investigated.

This is contained in a judgment that was delivered by Bhisho High Court judge Thandi Norman on Tuesday in a case where Mabuyane sought to interdict the SIU from investigating his qualifications from the University of Fort Hare (UFH) in Part A of his application...

