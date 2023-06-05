×

South Africa

Johannesburg hospital battles low water pressure

By TimesLIVE - 05 June 2023 - 09:38
Helen Joseph Hospital is experiencing a water shortage affecting services in some areas of the facility. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) experienced low water pressure during the weekend, affecting the emergency department, intensive care unit and some wards.

Management of the facility in Auckland Park said on Sunday: "When there is low water pressure this affects the delivery of water to upper floors of the hospital building which impacts on services. The HJH management is closely monitoring the situation and has put in place measures to divert priority 1 (emergency and critical) and priority 2 (urgent but stable) patients to other facilities when necessary."

Johannesburg Water had dispatched tankers to the hospital.

"However, it is not sufficient to maintain the much-needed water pressure in the system," management said.

Technicians from Johannesburg Water and the Gauteng department of infrastructure development are investigating the cause of the problem.

The hospital has battled water outages and supply constraints for at least two years, with the city's ageing infrastructure cited as a contributing factor.

On Friday Johannesburg Water said it was engaging Rand Water to ascertain why residents in Auckland Park, Melville and Parktown West were experiencing low water supply.

TimesLIVE

