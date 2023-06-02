Johannesburg Water says it is engaging Rand Water to ascertain why residents of Auckland Park, Melville and Parktown West are experiencing low water supply.
Johannesburg Water is cleaning its Hursthill Reservoir 2 and during the shutdown residents have been receiving water through its bypass system.
“However, water supply from Rand Water has reduced,” it said on Friday.
“Johannesburg Water teams are liaising with the bulk supplier to determine the cause of the low supply.”
The cleaning is scheduled for completion by Tuesday, with the reservoir due to come online the next day. The reservoir remains on bypass mode.
“Stationary tankers are being filled at various critical sites.”
Low water supply hits Melville area
Image: 123RF/maridav
Johannesburg Water says it is engaging Rand Water to ascertain why residents of Auckland Park, Melville and Parktown West are experiencing low water supply.
Johannesburg Water is cleaning its Hursthill Reservoir 2 and during the shutdown residents have been receiving water through its bypass system.
“However, water supply from Rand Water has reduced,” it said on Friday.
“Johannesburg Water teams are liaising with the bulk supplier to determine the cause of the low supply.”
The cleaning is scheduled for completion by Tuesday, with the reservoir due to come online the next day. The reservoir remains on bypass mode.
“Stationary tankers are being filled at various critical sites.”
Last month, the entity completed a month-long project to link the Hursthill 1 and Northcliff reservoirs in an effort to improve and secure a steady water supply.
It said the Northcliff reservoir was stable and had enough bulk supply to boost the struggling Hursthill 1 reservoir.
“The situation had deteriorated to a level where the reservoir ran empty regularly due to Rand Water supply challenges.”
TimesLIVE
Ageing infrastructure, vandalism: Inside Johannesburg Water Commando system
Joburg to cut off defaulting businesses water, lights
Denmark gives Tshwane R33m to manage water security
Rand Water develops new strategy to recoup R4bn in municipal debts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos