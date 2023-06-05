×

South Africa

Blade Nzimande to visit slain MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika's family

05 June 2023 - 13:38
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Kidnapped MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika was found dead in Inanda, north of Durban, on Saturday afternoon.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

Minister of higher education, science and innovation Dr Blade Nzimande has denounced the “barbaric and shameful” murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika.

Dwarika’s body was found in Inanda on Saturday, more than a week after he went missing from Sea Cow Lake in Durban, where he was attending to repairs on one of his properties. 

CCTV footage showed the 61-year-old from Verulam being forced into a vehicle by three men.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful act against Dwarika and any other person. I am equally concerned about the number of our university and TVET college employees who die at the hands of criminals,” said Nzimande.

As a sector and society, we will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are arrested. We cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people who take the lives of others with impunity.”

He welcomed the arrest of two suspects on Sunday.

“I trust that the criminal justice system will ensure the prosecution of all those responsible swiftly for this dastardly act.” 

Nzimande is scheduled to visit Dwarika’s family on Monday afternoon. 

