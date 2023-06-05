×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

12 Fort Hare university students arrested for destruction of property

05 June 2023 - 13:35
Police confirmed 12 University of Fort Hare students have been arrested after a violent protest at the institution. File photo.
Police confirmed 12 University of Fort Hare students have been arrested after a violent protest at the institution. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested 12 University of Fort Hare (UFH) students, aged between 19 and 22, for alleged malicious damage to property and burglary at a business premises. 

This follows a violent protest at the university on Sunday night over a perceived congested examination timetable.

University spokesperson JP Roodt said the institution remains perplexed over the trigger for the event.

He said allegations circulating on social media of congested exam timetables as the basis for the violence on campuses are unfounded for several reasons.

“Students and faculties were consulted ahead of the exams. Exam module clashes were brought to the attention of the examinations department by faculties and students and adjustments were made — and no formal complaint over the exams timetable clashes, as a student affairs concern affecting the majority of the student body, were brought to management by the students’ representative council,” Roodt said. 

Violent protests on eve of mid-year exams at University of Fort Hare

The University of Fort Hare says the examination sessions scheduled for Monday morning will be rescheduled to a later date after violent protests at ...
News
7 hours ago

It's alleged a group of students looted a cafeteria and damaged several UFH properties at the campus in Alice on Sunday night. 

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said police were called to the university shortly  after 8pm as there was a complaint about a violent protest at the Alice campus.

“At the scene police arrested 12 students for alleged malicious damage to property and burglary of a business after the university examination hall was slightly damaged and its furniture removed and torched outside the hall.

“It is alleged a mob then went amok and damaged several surveillance camera systems and looted the institution's cafeteria,” Nkohli said.

The suspects are due to appear in the Alice magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death