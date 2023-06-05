While international product prices are edging higher, and the rand remains weak against the US dollar, fuel users in South Africa can still expect relief at the pumps when fuel prices for June are adjusted on Wednesday.
The Automobile Association (AA) says while higher oil prices and the weaker rand are reducing the expected decreases, fuel will still be cheaper in June that it was in May.
“In mid-May we forecast decreases of about R1/l for petrol, about R1.30/l for diesel and around 60c/l for illuminating paraffin. However, the weakening rand against the US dollar, as well as increases to international product prices, have tempered those numbers.
“Based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), petrol is now set to decrease by around 70c/l, diesel by around R1/l, and illuminating paraffin by around 40c/l,” the AA said.
Changes to this data are expected before the formal announcement by the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) ahead of Wednesday’s adjustment, it said. However, any relief at this stage is welcome.
“Increasing interest rates are adding enormous pressure on already embattled consumers in a weak economy. Many people are struggling to make ends meet and any relief, even if it is slight, will assist consumers.
“The forecast decreases to the price of diesel are especially welcome given that this fuel accounts for significant input costs across all sectors which are often passed on to consumers. A decrease to the price of this fuel is therefore welcome and timely.”
Motorists can still expect some relief at the pumps in June, says AA
Image: jarun/123rf
