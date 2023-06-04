×

South Africa

Burnt bodies of prominent Limpopo business woman and relative found at hotel

04 June 2023 - 16:03
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her relative have been murdered. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Police have activated a manhunt for the killers of a prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her relative, whose burnt bodies were discovered at a hotel in Ohrigstad on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened around 1.30pm.

“Police were alerted to an incident which suggested that there was trouble on the premises.

“On their arrival, they found two burnt bodies of white male and female inside two different buildings.”

He said both the woman and her relative, both in their seventies, were separated, wrapped in clothes and set alight.

“According to the information received, one male wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made.”

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned “the brutal, senseless attack and subsequent killing”, and called on anyone with information to contact the police.

TimesLIVE

