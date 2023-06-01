The ANC weakened the powers of former secretary-general Ace Magashule for two years, killing his political career to ensure his exit would not negatively affect the party, according to Unisa political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze.
On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported the termination of Magashule's membership of the ANC was imminent.
Kotze said Magashule’s two-year suspension from his position and being prevented from speaking at political events was a strategic move to ensure his exit would not have an effect.
“They have delayed taking a decision on the matter. They did want to do it too close to the time of their national conference because that could have backfired on them and influenced the dynamics of the conference,” he said.
“I do not think firing him now would have a negative effect on the ANC. It has been a slow process of sidelining him, weakening and marginalising him in the ANC.
“They are doing it now and in effect it is consolidating what over time has happened to Magashule, as he was completely sidelined. This was a way for [President Cyril] Ramaphosa to make sure Magashule does not make a comeback.”
‘There is no space for him any more’: analyst on Ace Magashule’s possible expulsion from ANC
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Ramaphosa must step aside like me – Magashule
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee found Magashule contravened the party’s constitution by suspending party president Ramaphosa in May 2021.
Kotze said there was no longer a space for Magashule in the ANC, even if his membership was not terminated.
“There is a new leadership elected. Fikile Mbalula is already in his position, there is no space left for him. He would only have an opportunity in leadership after five years, which would be too late for him because other people would have come in.”
Kotze said there are slim chances for Magashule to start a new party and be successful.
“The space is very crowded, the party will go nowhere, it is not much of an option for him. Many of the people who used to be in the ANC and are pro-[former president Jacob] Zuma see the ATM as an option, maybe he might join them.
“It seems to be the end for him in the ANC.”
TimesLIVE
