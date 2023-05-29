“We encourage residents not to approach or attempt to kill any snake species but rather to contact us to safely remove it. Not only are some species threatened and therefore protected by law, but most snake attacks happen when humans try to move or kill them.”
Kilian said once the snake had been removed from the kitchen, it was safely released into a wildlife habitat away from humans.
Fast facts about green mambas
Green mambas are carnivores and will eat eggs, birds, frogs, lizards, rodents and other small mammals. Green mambas are mostly solitary and aren’t known to be territorial.
They prefer coastal areas with dense, shaded vegetation and tend to live in trees.
‘There’s a green mamba in my kitchen sink!’ screams machete-wielding mom
Image: Crocworld
A KwaZulu-Natal south coast woman recently received the shock of her life when she discovered a 1.7m green mamba in her kitchen sink.
The elderly Sezela resident's son immediately called the Crocworld Conservation Centre to remove the reptile.
“I received a call from a young man in Sezela about a large snake discovered in the kitchen,” said Wade Kilian, reptile curator at the centre in Scottburgh.
“Apparently his mother had been packing away dishes before doing another load when she spotted the snake climbing a curtain rail. It took refuge in the kitchen sink beneath a bucket, which is where we found it.”
Mamba that bit KZN woman in her home to be released 'far away from humans'
Kilian said he arrived to find a very nervous, machete-wielding elderly woman shouting about a snake.
"Fortunately her son had alerted the reptile team in time and she had not attempted to kill the snake herself,” he said.
“We encourage residents not to approach or attempt to kill any snake species but rather to contact us to safely remove it. Not only are some species threatened and therefore protected by law, but most snake attacks happen when humans try to move or kill them.”
Kilian said once the snake had been removed from the kitchen, it was safely released into a wildlife habitat away from humans.
Fast facts about green mambas
Green mambas are carnivores and will eat eggs, birds, frogs, lizards, rodents and other small mammals. Green mambas are mostly solitary and aren’t known to be territorial.
They prefer coastal areas with dense, shaded vegetation and tend to live in trees.
KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home
Female green mambas will lay four to 17 eggs at a time that hatch after around three months. Green mambas can live for up to 14 years.
Green mambas have short, fixed fangs at the front of their mouths and are highly venomous.
Source: www.pretoriazoo.org
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos