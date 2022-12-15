×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Accused in political murder trial turns to Legal Aid after losing private lawyer

By Mfundo Mkhize - 15 December 2022 - 10:22
Five suspects accused of the fatal shooting of an ANC municipal councillor candidate are due to reappear in court in February.
Five suspects accused of the fatal shooting of an ANC municipal councillor candidate are due to reappear in court in February.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

One of five accused charged with killing ANC eThekwini municipality councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize in October last year has parted ways with his legal counsel.

The Durban magistrate's court heard on Wednesday that Nkosinathi Ngcobo, 38, has enlisted the services of Legal Aid.

Advocate Roshan Dehal will continue representing Ngcobo's co-accused, ward 101 councillor Mkhipheni Ngiba, 46.

The pair are charged alongside Sandile Mzizi, 40, Sifiso Mlondo, 37, and Phathesakhe Ngiba, 25.

Mkhize had emerged as the ANC’s preferred candidate in the ward for the 2021 local government elections ahead of Ngiba. He and fellow ANC member Mzukisi Nyanga were shot dead while door-to-door campaigning in October 2021.

Mkhize went on to win the elections posthumously, prompting by-elections in which Ngiba emerged victorious in February. However, Ngiba was arrested in May.

The matter has been adjourned to February 28 for pretrial proceedings at the Durban high court. Four of the accused have been remanded in the Ebongweni correctional services centre in Kokstad, while Ngiba has been detained at the Durban North police cells.

TimesLIVE 

ANC councillors, activists taken out

Some of the ANC councillors and activists murdered in the past year:
News
1 month ago

KZN ANC councillor accused of murdering his predecessor cries foul

ANC councillor Mzimuni Ngiba, accused of murdering his predecessor, claims the state violated his rights by disclosing his medical records in court.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom