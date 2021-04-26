South Africa

Mabaso blacklisted due to unpaid loans under name

Identity theft leaves mom in huge debts and dozen fraud cases

26 April 2021 - 09:52
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

When Lerato Mabaso lost her handbag which contained, among others her ID, little did she know that it would be the beginning of a nightmare that would see her getting blacklisted.

Mabaso, 39, a sales consultant at a gym in Pretoria, lost her ID in 2016 when her car was broken into in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, and found herself becoming a victim of identity theft which has seen debts amounting to more than R50,000 taken using her identity...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X