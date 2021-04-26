Mabaso blacklisted due to unpaid loans under name

Identity theft leaves mom in huge debts and dozen fraud cases

When Lerato Mabaso lost her handbag which contained, among others her ID, little did she know that it would be the beginning of a nightmare that would see her getting blacklisted.



Mabaso, 39, a sales consultant at a gym in Pretoria, lost her ID in 2016 when her car was broken into in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, and found herself becoming a victim of identity theft which has seen debts amounting to more than R50,000 taken using her identity...