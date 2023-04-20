Ramaphosa and Geingob avoid Phala Phala in bilateral talks

Earlier, justice minister Ronald Lamola told journalists the investigation into the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's farm had hit a snag.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob did not discuss Phala Phala at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.
This was confirmed by Ramaphosa during a media briefing after the heads of state and their delegations met behind closed doors during Geingob's state visit.
“It did not feature at all in our discussions. Not at all,” said a giggling Ramaphosa.
Earlier, justice minister Ronald Lamola told journalists the investigation into the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's farm had hit a snag.
Several law-enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. The money came from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.
In a statement released in June 2020, the government said it had closely followed media reports and a statement by the Namibian police force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of David Imanuwela, the alleged mastermind behind the robbery, who they had apprehended.
“We received a request. The request was not compliant with our own laws in relation to mutual legal assistance,” Lamola said.
“We then returned the request to the Namibian authorities outlining the issues that we want them to comply with and that is where we are. We have not yet received a notice that complies with the request they provided us.
“Through our mutual legal system and agreements with the Namibian authorities, that is the line we will continue to operate in,” Lamola said
Asked whether the investigation had hit a snag, Lamola said: “Yes, up until we receive a compliant notice in line with the law ... we will definitely co-operate and provide the information they need.”
