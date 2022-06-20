How to make our democratic system more accountable

Extract from Manifesto by Songezo Zibi

Page 138 to Page 141

Provinces and municipalities

Section 103 of the Constitution divides South Africa into nine provinces, marking a departure from the four provinces that were previously in place before 1994. Schedule 1A of the Constitution includes a map showing the boundaries of the provinces. These may be changed by constitutional amendment.

Simply put, provincial authorities operate very much like the national government system, except that their powers are subservient to those of either the National Assembly or the national government. Similarly, municipal councils fall under the oversight of the provincial government, typically the Member of Executive Council (MEC) responsible for co-operative governance.

Section 100 of the Constitution gives the national government the power to take over specific functions of a provincial administration, following a presidential proclamation. The reasons may include but are not limited to “maintaining essential national standards, national security, economic unity or preventing that province from acting against the interests of another province or the country as a whole”.

Where nationally we have the National Assembly, the provinces have legislatures in which Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) take the role of MPs. Instead of a National Council of Provinces, they have the House of Traditional Leaders. The provincial equivalent of a minister is an MEC. Effectively, we have some of the national governance architecture repeated in each province.

Theoretically, provinces are supposed to bring government closer to the people, and municipal councils closer still, but there remain many problems that cannot be resolved without making the system more cumbersome than it already is. For instance, our MPs are not directly elected by the people through electoral districts; as a result, consulting with and hearing from constituents is hardly meaningful. In some instances, an MP will be allocated a constituency that is hundreds of kilometres from where they live, which means the residents usually don’t even know the person.