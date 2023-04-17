×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

New rate increase not matched with service delivery

Residents outraged over power hikes

17 April 2023 - 08:24
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The City of Tshwane has nearly doubled the previous electricity tariff increase as it has proposed an 18% hike for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Residents associations said this would lead to them digging deeper into their pockets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi