×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Submerged vehicles caught in flooding in Port St Johns

By Staff Reporter - 24 March 2023 - 13:29

Residents of flood-prone Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape were left scrambling for safety as heavy rain came bucketing down for most of Thursday.

Videos on social media showed schoolchildren and residents wading through flooded areas on their way home, while several cars were seen trying to make their way through the water. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...