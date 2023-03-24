Sapo advises government clinic patients to collect chronic medication from branches

When can I collect my medication?
Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger previously said the service was aimed at patients who live or work closer to a post office than a government clinic.
“Post offices are open until 5pm on weekdays and on Saturday mornings, allowing longer hours for collecting medication.”
According to Sapo, queues at its outlets have reduced since collection of the R350 social relief of distress grants was moved to supermarkets.
“Medication can be collected quickly and stress-free,” said Kruger.
Should I wait for confirmation before collecting my medication?
Patients of government clinics who want to collect their medication from their post office should arrange it with their clinic.
“ Patients have 14 days to collect before the medication is returned to the health department,” he said.
Sapo only distributes the medicine
The department said Sapo will only distribute, not dispense the medicine.
Speaking on eNCA, health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the initiative was to reduce the time patients spend travelling to clinics and waiting in queues for their medicine.
“The distribution and collection at the pickup point does not necessarily require a pharmacist. It is just like any courier when you order something from a manufacturer.
“There is no need to worry. We wrote out this programme in 2014 and between then and now we have managed to enrol more than 5-million patients who are receiving their medication at more than 2,000 pickup points.”
TimesLIVE
