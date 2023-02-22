Amos Motloding’s letter cannot go unchallenged, people living with HIV/Aids will continue to collect free ARV’s from the state hospitals paid for by our taxes and not by ANC. Those who live with chronic diseases like high blood pressure ,sugar diabetes, cancer etc, will continue to receive their medication after the ANC has been voted out of power.
Our taxes are used to purchase the medications in the state hospitals, paying the social grants to the elderly and the disabled and/including the R350 grants to the unemployed, The ANC is not paying for these services out of their coffers and people like Motloding must stop thinking people are stupid and stop his propaganda that only the ANC can run this country.
The ANC has been in power for almost 30 years and SA is in ruins thanks to corrupt ANC governments. Instead of acknowledging the ANC failures they continue to compare themselves to the DA, which has never been in power.
Lucas Mnguni, Mamelodi
READER LETTER | It’s lies that free treatment will end after ANC falls
Image: 123RF/Alexander Raths
