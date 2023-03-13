Levy debt prompts sale after tenants dodge paying

"Their lawyers' fees were added to my debt and now I owe over R240,000 and most of it is from legal fees. Whenever I enquire about the legal fees, I would not get a clear answer, even on their statements," said Ngono.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Bongani Ngono has decided to put his house on the market after years of piling up debt for levies which are now almost equivalent to the price of the property when he bought it in 2006.
The 54-year-old owes Whitfields Property Management about R240,500 in levies and legal fees for his R525,000 property at the Southdowns Estate in Alberton, Ekurhuleni. Payment arrangements with Whitfields have seemingly collapsed. Both parties cannot agree on the amount to pay towards the debt, leaving the unemployed Ngono with no option but to sell the property he has been renting out to earn a living. His pleas for intervention to relevant authorities have fallen on deaf ears, he told Sowetan Consumer last week.
Ngono worked for an insurance company for many years until he was retrenched in 2012. He used the rental money to pay the bond for the property while his income maintained another house he shared with his family.
However, his problem started when his tenants started skipping rent, and this affected his cash flow.
"This set me back because I could hardly afford my own house and other monthly bills I had, including the levies for the property I was renting out. Tenants kept changing and by 2018 the bill from my levies stood around R12,000. At the time, I was paying an average of R900 per month and I would use my income to pay off the levies. At some stage I approached Whitfields for a payment arrangement and they said I could pay R2,600 per month to settle the R12,000 I owed. Even that arrangement was too much and we couldn't agree," said Ngono.
He said the company started using its lawyers to collect the debt and this resulted in his debt escalating.
"Their lawyers' fees were added to my debt and now I owe over R240,000 and most of it is from legal fees. Whenever I enquire about the legal fees, I would not get a clear answer, even on their statements," said Ngono.
In July last year, Ngono owed R164,112.20 and by December it had ballooned to R217,569, with levies of R1,187 per month including two amounts of R5,497 and R3,000 as legal fees for that month. By March this year, the bill had swelled up to R240,571, with a debt accumulation of R23,000 in three months.
Rudo Mhiribidi, from a law firm representing Whitfields, said: "We cannot comment regarding Mr Ngono’s alleged 'complaint' regarding the levies charged as we are unaware of such a complaint. However, a detailed levy statement is emailed to Mr Ngono by Whitfields, our client’s managing agent, every month clearly setting out the charges incurred to the account and how the arrear amount owing has been calculated."
Mhiribidi said they were not aware of payment arrangements between Ngono and their client.
"Our office appears to have no record of Mr Ngono requesting a payment arrangement from our client nor our office providing any payment arrangement to Mr Ngono on behalf of our client. Please be advised that we act under strict instructions from our client and cannot simply propose and/or accept payment arrangements on their behalf without instruction. Further, our client is under no legal obligation whatsoever to entertain a payment arrangement with any debtor for amounts that are legally due and owing."
In July 2019, Ngono approached the Legal Practice Council about Whitfields' lawyers apparently "unfair" conduct and was told "request the law firm to produce their bill of costs to a taxing master at court".
In the same year, he also approached the National Association of Managing Agents and he was advised to seek legal representation at his own cost.
"I have come to a decision to sell the property and have promised to pay for the arrears using the sale proceeds. I have done this against my will because the levy amounts are escalating at an alarming rate with these unreasonable costs attached," Ngono told Sowetan Consumer.
