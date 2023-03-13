Healthcare practitioners from the South African Defence Force were deployed to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital on Monday.
According to health minister Joe Phaahla, 20 nurses are helping to alleviate pressure amid a wage strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).
Hospital CEO Dr Michael Malaka said the facility had been severely affected by intimidation and absenteeism amid the wage strike which started on March 6.
Hospitals affected by the strike are expected to stabilise after a court interdict by the Labour Appeal Court.
The court ruled Nehawu and essential service employees were restrained and prevented from continuing with or participating in strike action with immediate effect from Monday afternoon.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SANDF deployed to Thello Moerane hospital to alleviate pressure amid wage strike
