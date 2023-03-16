“Isimbali Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd was registered and incorporated in 2012 and Harry Milanzi was listed as the sole director of the company. Kishene Chetty was the only one who had the authority to transact on the account of Isimbali Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd.”
Seboka said they are accused of making misrepresentations in Isimbali tax returns, resulting in financial prejudice to Sars amounting to R9.5m.
They also failed to declare VAT levied on amounts charged to the SAPS to Sars, she added.
“The value-added tax collected from the SAPS, but not paid to Sars, was R4.4m. Ravin Ramlall, who is a relative of Kishene Chetty, acted in concert with Kishene Chetty, Harry Milanzi, and a tax practitioner whose name cannot be mentioned,” she said.
Three charged with R13.9m in fraud and tax evasion
Three suspects charged with R13.9m in fraud and tax evasion will return to the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday for a bail hearing.
Kishene Chetty, Milanzi Harry Milanzi, and Ravin Ramlall appeared in court on Thursday.
They were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the NPA’s Investigative Directorate, in collaboration with Sars.
They face 18 counts of fraud, one count of misrepresenting the BBBEE status of an enterprise and five counts of tax evasion.
Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Sars suffered total prejudice of R13,942,216 due to the alleged crimes, committed during the 2015 to 2021 assessment periods.
