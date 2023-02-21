The two students were threatened and robbed of their belongings, including two iPhones and a wristwatch.
A case of robbery with a firearm was opened, said Mohlala.
“The investigators are adamant that the woman in the attached picture may assist them in their investigation. The person being depicted on the picture is therefore urged to immediately go to the nearest police station,” Mohlala said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
TimesLIVE
Police on the hunt for armed women who allegedly robbed students
The women had hidden a firearm in a handbag when she asked two female students for directions
Image: Supplied
Police are looking for two women who allegedly held students at gunpoint and robbed them at a mall in Mpumalanga.
The women allegedly preyed on two female students at Riverside Mall in Mbombela on February 8.
Armed with a firearm in a handbag, the women pretended to ask the students for directions, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
Image: Supplied
As the students were showing the women the way, one of the suspects showed them a gun inside her handbag. She then held the victims hostage, threatening to kill them if they screamed, said Mohlala.
The two students were threatened and robbed of their belongings, including two iPhones and a wristwatch.
A case of robbery with a firearm was opened, said Mohlala.
“The investigators are adamant that the woman in the attached picture may assist them in their investigation. The person being depicted on the picture is therefore urged to immediately go to the nearest police station,” Mohlala said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos