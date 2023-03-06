Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel was sworn in as a member of parliament on Monday morning, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed.
Patel's swearing in comes hours ahead of the much anticipated cabinet reshuffle announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a statement, Mothapo said Patel was sworn in through a virtual platform as an MP of the National Assembly.
"Mr Patel was among two ministers selected by the president from outside the assembly in terms of the constitution," Mothapo said.
Patel, alongside finance minister Enoch Godongwana were the only two non-MPs in Ramaphosa's cabinet. Godongwana was sworn in as an MP last week.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce the new minister of electricity in the Presidency as well as a new deputy president following David Mabuza's resignation on Wednesday.
During his state of the nation address on February 9, Ramaphosa had announced he would appoint a minister of electricity as a matter of urgency to deal with the country's energy crisis but nearly a month later had made no announcement.
Patel sworn in as member of parliament
