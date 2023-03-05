×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg EMS calls off search for victims of 'mountain of rubbish' collapse at dump site

05 March 2023 - 15:33
Johannesburg EMS have called off a search and rescue mission at the Ennerdale landfill site
Johannesburg EMS have called off a search and rescue mission at the Ennerdale landfill site
Image: Supplied

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) has called off a search for waste collectors at the Ennerdale landfill site in Lawley, Johannesburg, where several people were reported missing after a “mountain” of refuse collapsed.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the search was halted early on Sunday.

“The search and rescue team together with Pikitup and SAPS K9 sniffer dogs thoroughly searched the entire area where the heap of waste collapsed on Thursday afternoon,” she said.  

Khumalo said teams involved were satisfied that the search had been extensive and thorough.

On Thursday, Netcare 911 reported that waste pickers were collecting recyclable materials when “a mountain-size portion” of the rubbish dump caved in on them.   

On Friday morning, the body of a waste picker was recovered and two other people were found alive on Thursday.  

“One was pronounced dead, one was unharmed and one sustained injuries and was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Friday,” Khumalo said.  

She said the Ennerdale community was assured everyone had been accounted for and no further reports about missing people had been received.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests