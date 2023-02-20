×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Parys residents evacuate homes

Mayhem in the Vaal area as dam floodgates open

20 February 2023 - 07:43
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A town under water, is how Parys in the Free State can be described as rising dam levels have forced authorities to open floodgates at the Vaal Dam on Saturday leading to flooding in some areas.

Some houses along the river bank were flooded and residents were forced to evacuate their homes as water started flowing in...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage