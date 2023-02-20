Parys residents evacuate homes
Mayhem in the Vaal area as dam floodgates open
A town under water, is how Parys in the Free State can be described as rising dam levels have forced authorities to open floodgates at the Vaal Dam on Saturday leading to flooding in some areas.
Some houses along the river bank were flooded and residents were forced to evacuate their homes as water started flowing in...
Parys residents evacuate homes
Mayhem in the Vaal area as dam floodgates open
A town under water, is how Parys in the Free State can be described as rising dam levels have forced authorities to open floodgates at the Vaal Dam on Saturday leading to flooding in some areas.
Some houses along the river bank were flooded and residents were forced to evacuate their homes as water started flowing in...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos