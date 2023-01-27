×

South Africa

Roodepoort's Hendrik Potgieter Road bridge repair to be done by October

27 January 2023 - 12:37
A section of Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort that collapsed after heavy rain. File image
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

Repairs to a bridge on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, are expected to be completed in October.

The bridge, on a section of a major road linking Johannesburg to Krugersdorp in Mogale City, partially collapsed at the end of last year during torrential rain.

Gauteng department of roads and transport spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said “a contractor to fix the bridge has been appointed and has secured the site and is managing the safety aspects around the area”. Work is expected to begin in March.

The price tag has not yet been finalised.

“The value of the work to be done will be determined by the scope of work as per the engineers' report,” said Mpya.

The department was in consultation with municipal authorities to improve traffic management controls in the area. These include restricting and diverting heavy vehicles, rerouting public transport and passenger vehicles to less congested roads and adjusting traffic control devices to facilitate movement.

 TimesLIVE

