South Africa

Public protector probe into Phala Phala scandal complete

24 January 2023 - 13:39
Orrin Singh Reporter
An interim report on the Phala Phala farmgate scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa has been completed by the office of the public protector.
Image: Karen Moolman

An interim report on investigations into the Phala Phala farmgate scandal has been completed by the office of the public protector.

In a letter to the African Transformation Movement (ATM) dated January 20, acting executive manager of the public protector's investigations branch Vusumuzi Dlamini said the interim report has been scheduled to serve through the internal review structures for “quality assurance purposes”.

“Once the quality assurance process is completed, the interim report will be served to the relevant parties in line with rules relating to investigations by the public protector and matters incidental thereto, as promulgated under the Public Protector Act, to allow them to comment on the intended findings before the report is made final.”

The report investigated whether President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the executive ethics code after the theft of millions of US dollars that were hidden at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on February 9 2020.

The complaint to the public protector's office was made by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula after a criminal complaint laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser in June last year.

TimesLIVE

