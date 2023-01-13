The names — Renee Horne, Tseliso Thipanyane, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, Franz Krüger, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, David Maimela, Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mpho Tsedu — were to be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.
The process of appointing the new non-executive directors has dragged on for months, chiefly because of vetting delays at the State Security Agency.
The National Assembly’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies concluded interviews in mid-September last year, but the vetting of the 34 candidates interviewed by MPs was only completed in the last week of November.
This saw the term of the erstwhile board coming to an end on October 15 without a new board waiting in the wings.
TimesLIVE
Presidency says announcement about new SABC board is imminent
Image: GCIS.
The presidency has conceded there have been “slight administrative and logistical” delays in the finalisation of the SABC board, but says the process is almost complete.
“I cannot give the exact timeline, save to say an announcement is imminent and the process is being finalised,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday.
“We regard the inconvenience to the public broadcaster and that there is a great deal of urgency to ensure we sustain the stability achieved around the broadcaster.”
Addressing the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Magwenya said: “There is an appreciation of the urgency of finalising the process. There was a slight administration and logistical delay towards the end of last year.”
In December, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported parliament had finally approved the names of 12 candidates to be appointed to the new board. The names where unanimously supported by all the parties in the National Assembly.
Parliament finally approves names for new SABC board
The names — Renee Horne, Tseliso Thipanyane, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, Franz Krüger, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, David Maimela, Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mpho Tsedu — were to be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.
The process of appointing the new non-executive directors has dragged on for months, chiefly because of vetting delays at the State Security Agency.
The National Assembly’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies concluded interviews in mid-September last year, but the vetting of the 34 candidates interviewed by MPs was only completed in the last week of November.
This saw the term of the erstwhile board coming to an end on October 15 without a new board waiting in the wings.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos