Lesufi does U-turn on financial backing for anti-drug TV show

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says his government will not be putting up money to sponsor anti-drug TV show #Sizokthola, as inferred by his tweet on Sunday.
Panyaza tweeted he had instructed his communication and marketing team to immediately sponsor the show.
“This is not television but [a] nation’s call,” he tweeted.
This was in response to a tweet commending the work of the production, saying there was no reality show in SA that needed support like #Sizokthola.
The show, which debuted on Moja Love on Sunday, focuses on drug addiction.
Its first episode showed the crew and police going to arrest alleged drug dealers in Pretoria.
Panyaza’s tweet drew sharp criticism from those who questioned how the premier could simply instruct his team to sponsor a television show with public money without following protocol.
At issue was not so much what the show highlighted but the prudent use of government money, within stipulated norms.
In what appears to be a climb down on Wednesday, Panyaza told Sowetan that no money from the provincial government (GPG) would be given to the show.
Instead, he said, the government would seek to use the show’s content to highlight the drug addiction crisis in communities.
“I think by now you are aware that the Gauteng government has prioritised the fight against drugs and we have now recruited thousands and thousands of young people for our rehabilitation centres,” Panyaza said.
“The issue of drugs has the potential to wipe out a generation of our people. As part of advancing the awareness campaign we felt we should partner with the show on matters of drugs and the exposure of those who sell drugs to our youth.
“There’s no financial commitment the GPG will offer but the use of the content for our educational programmes and the need for our law enforcement agencies, social workers and counsellors to work closely with victims of drugs appearing on the show.
“Thanks once more for the opportunity to clarify this matter rather than making unfounded observations,” he said.
Lesufi does U-turn on financial backing for anti-drug TV show
Premier’s tweet draws criticism regarding use of public money
