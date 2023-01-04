×

South Africa

More than 5,000 bust in KZN for festive season transgressions

'Disturbing' number of rapes reported, says premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube

04 January 2023 - 10:52
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Police and a canine officer. Police have been conducting regular operations during the festive season.
Image: Supplied

More than 5,000 people were arrested during the festive season for various offences in KwaZulu-Natal.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Wednesday police officers were on the ball over the holiday to ensure offenders were brought to book.

She was speaking after operations by law enforcement agencies in known crime hotspots.

“We’ve seen a lot of successes since the start of the festive season,” said Dube-Ncube.

“This is evident from less serious crimes or incidents we’ve experienced during the festive season.”

She attributed this to the “hard work being done by the police”.

The provincial government would ensure police visibility continued after the festive period to deal with crime, she said.

“We know during the festive season we get a lot of cases related to gender-based violence, contact crimes, murders and other violent crimes.

“It is important for high visibility of police but also sustained, not just for this period. We heard of a disturbing number of rapes during the festive season.

“We also monitor licence compliance by tavern owners relating to issues of noise, security and adhering to conditions of licences.”

