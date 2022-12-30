uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas has sparked outrage on social media with his comments about local politics and claim that South Africans “get distracted by the ‘race debate’ and do not focus on life-changing issues”.
Pappas held a town hall session on Twitter this week where he was asked why the DA “is always silent when it comes to race matters in this country”.
“Why are they silent about that pool incident?” asked a social media user, referencing an alleged racially-motivated attack by white adult males who tried to prevent black teens from using a swimming pool at a Free State resort on Christmas Day.
The mayor said he did not think this was true, and added: “South Africans get distracted by the ‘race debate' and do not focus on the life-changing issues. Poverty, inequality and unemployment.
“We let politicians drive hatred or distractions based on colour and don’t fix our real problems.”
While some agreed, many slammed Pappas.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said it was “disappointing” and urged him to “do better”.
‘South Africans get distracted by the race debate’: Mayor Christopher Pappas sets tongues wagging
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas has sparked outrage on social media with his comments about local politics and claim that South Africans “get distracted by the ‘race debate’ and do not focus on life-changing issues”.
Pappas held a town hall session on Twitter this week where he was asked why the DA “is always silent when it comes to race matters in this country”.
“Why are they silent about that pool incident?” asked a social media user, referencing an alleged racially-motivated attack by white adult males who tried to prevent black teens from using a swimming pool at a Free State resort on Christmas Day.
The mayor said he did not think this was true, and added: “South Africans get distracted by the ‘race debate' and do not focus on the life-changing issues. Poverty, inequality and unemployment.
“We let politicians drive hatred or distractions based on colour and don’t fix our real problems.”
While some agreed, many slammed Pappas.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said it was “disappointing” and urged him to “do better”.
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane also weighed in, saying ignoring the race issue does not make it go away.
“You should have condemned the racist actions at the Maselspoort resort and kept it moving.
“There is no place for racism in South Africa. Ignoring the race issue doesn’t make it go away. We can’t build one South Africa by ignoring the race tensions that still exist in SA today,” he said.
He also recommended books for Pappas to read “to get an understanding of why discussions of race and particularly systemic racism are not as you termed it ‘distractions’, but are still a key part of the political work of nation building.”
Here are other reactions to Pappas’ comments:
TimesLIVE
Maselspoort swimming pool confrontation: Third suspect granted R20k bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos