South Africa

Phalatse to announce date for public wedding

Joburg mayor already tied the knot privately

07 December 2022 - 07:41

The office of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has indicated that the date for her public wedding will be announced soon. 

The announcement was made through the city’s official media emailing list and the statement carried the city’s official letterhead. In it, the mayor also confirmed that she and ActionSA politician Brutus Malada had been married in a private ceremony in Venda. ..

