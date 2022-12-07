Phalatse to announce date for public wedding
Joburg mayor already tied the knot privately
The office of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has indicated that the date for her public wedding will be announced soon.
The announcement was made through the city’s official media emailing list and the statement carried the city’s official letterhead. In it, the mayor also confirmed that she and ActionSA politician Brutus Malada had been married in a private ceremony in Venda. ..
