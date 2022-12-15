Saccawu is demanding a salary increase of R900 or 12%, minimum wage of R8000, an improvement of commission from 10% to 20%, the increase of category 3 working hours, a 13th cheque to be made separate from December salary, a R100 uniform allowance and moratorium on retrenchments for the duration of the agreement.
Speaking to SAFM on Thursday, second deputy president at Saccawu, Mike Tau said that workers would only return to work on Saturday and that the union would assess and discuss a way forward on Monday.
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla has called on consumers and workers to boycott the company this festive season.
“We condemn the intransigent attitude of the company and their attempts to undermine collective bargaining. Walmart should stop playing dirty tricks but focus on working with the union to find an amicable solution to the current impasse.
“These [demands] are reasonable demands in line with the escalating cost of living. This company like all others has benefitted from tax cuts and other incentives that have been offered by government,” the statement continues before urging consumers to boycott Makro in support of the workers.
“The federation calls on South Africans to support the striking Makro workers by boycotting the company over the festive season. We also encourage other workers to show solidarity to these striking workers by joining their planned activities. If we do not support each other on the picket line, we will meet each other on the unemployment line," said Pamla.
magadlam@sowetan.co.za
Massmart says it has contingency plans to minimise impact of strike at Makro
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Massmart says it has contingency plans in place as talks over wage negotiations collapsed this week.
Senior vice-president: group corporate affairs Brian Leroni said the company had found ways to minimise the impact of the strike on its productivity.
The strike was expected to start on Thursday.
“We have become very adept at implementing strike back-up plans which include deploying trained temporary employees to stores as required. As such we would typically expect negligible, if any, impact on trading.
"During past strike action we have found that we can run our Makro stores more efficiently with fewer people. For example, during a previous strike picking productivity for online orders in Makro stores increased by around 25%,” he said.
Leroni said talks collapsed again on Tuesday.
Union to start indefinite strike at Game, Makro ahead of Black Friday
