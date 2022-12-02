Properties in exclusive locations and luxury vehicles belonging to several people charged with fraud and corruption in the Mhlathuze Water case were some of the assets attached by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday.
The court-appointed curator bonis has been ordered to locate property to the value of R37m.
Assets put under restraint on Friday included immovable property in Umhlanga Ridge, Ballito, Mthunzini Estate, Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay and Cape Town. Luxury vehicles included Range Rover, BMW X6, Mercedes V class, Jaguar and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The order also attached assets hidden in trusts and companies and cash in bank accounts.
The case relates to allegations against former Mhlathuze Water CEO Mthokozisi Duze, former CFO Babongile Mnyandu and attorney Sithembelo Ralph Mhlanga. The three allegedly acted in concert to circumvent supply chain management protocols to favour Mhlanga Incorporated, represented by Mhlanga.
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes assets of Mhlathuze Water corruption accused
Image: NPA Communications.
The water utility undertook a process to appoint a panel of service providers to render legal services. The approved budget for the panel was unlawfully increased by 640% by the then CEO and CFO.
They allegedly unlawfully awarded tenders to the value of R37m to Mhlanga and excluded 15 other law firms.
“It is alleged that the CEO and CFO also received undue benefits from the law firm during the period that the CEO and CFO processed or approved tenders to the firm,” NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.
The assets will be held under restraint pending the outcome of the criminal matter which returns to court next week.
