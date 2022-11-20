×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom offers power for Sunday but it's lights out again from 5pm

20 November 2022 - 09:44
Eskom has suspended load-shedding, but only until 5pm on Sunday. Stock photo.
Eskom has suspended load-shedding, but only until 5pm on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom on Sunday announced that South Africa would have power throughout the morning and afternoon. 

The power utility said it could temporarily suspend load-shedding because of sufficient recovery in generating capacity and pumped storage dam levels,

“Load-shedding was cancelled at 8am this morning, owing to a sufficient recovery in generating capacity and the pumped storage dam levels,” it said.

“Load-shedding will be reinstated at 5pm and the stage will be confirmed during the afternoon.”

Eskom said it rolled out stage 4 load-shedding since Friday because of the high number of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm