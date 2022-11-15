ANC deployees not promoting transformation agenda – Black Business Council

The Black Business Council (BBC) believes some of the officials deployed by the ANC into the government are not promoting the party's transformation agenda.
BBC chief executive Kganki Matabane told Sowetan there has been resistance in National Treasury to promote laws that will empower women and promote localisation.
Matabane used the Public Procurement Bill as an example. The BBC wants the bill, which is meant to replace the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, to have a clause setting aside 40% of state procurement for women-owned businesses. However, the 40% set aside clause is not in the bill which is currently being discussed at Nedlac.
"The BBC has noted the statement released by the ANC national executive committee indicating that it remains resolutely committed to the implementation of broad-based black economic empowerment," said the BBC in a media statement.
"The BBC appreciates the commitment and calls on the ANC to ensure that its deployees in government live up to the same commitment. The actions of some of the deployees who are responsible for public procurement make the BBC not to believe that they are on the same wavelength with the ANC NEC pronouncements."
Matabane said the lack of commitment to localisation and economic transformation was being displayed in the latest draft Public Procurement Bill that is being discussed at Nedlac.
He said despite numerous calls and promises by President Cyril Ramaphosa to set aside 40% of the state procurement for women-owned businesses, this 40% and any reference to localisation are not contained in the current bill.
"At the heart of economic recovery and reconstruction is industrialisation, localisation and economic transformation and any public procurement legislation in South Africa must address this," he said.
Matabane said the BBC was disappointed not to hear from the ANC about actions that will end loadsheding.
"As the single most risk to any hope of economic recovery and growth, the BBC also expected the ANC NEC to address the electricity blackouts that are continuing to engulf our beloved country, but the issued statement is silent on such an important matter.
"The BBC expected the ANC NEC to pronounce on the future of the incapable executives of Eskom who are busy transitioning South Africa to becoming a failed state."
The council said the ANC NEC should have dedicated more time addressing the continued economic disparity, growing unemployment, poverty and inequality in order to address the view that there is lack of commitment.
ANC deployees not promoting transformation agenda – Black Business Council
Council blasts lack of laws empowering women, localisation
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
