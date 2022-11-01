×

South Africa

Inclusive school guns for 100% matric pass

First cohort of grade 12s confident of success

01 November 2022 - 07:19
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The first group of grade 12s from Bukhosibetfu inclusive school, an institution for the deaf in Driekoppies, outside Malelane, Mpumalanga, are adamant they will produce a 100% pass rate. 

This is the first matric class from the school since it opened in 2009...

