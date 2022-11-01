Motshekga tells pupils to adjust study schedules
Take a rest when load-shedding hits — minister
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 01 November 2022 - 07:13
Education minister Angie Motshekga, who launched the start of the matric exams in Tshwane yesterday, said matric pupils would have to “work around” load-shedding should they be affected by power cuts.
“With load-shedding our lives get disrupted and we work around it. When there is load-shedding, we even plan and cook earlier and it goes same for them [pupils]...
