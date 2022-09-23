‘We can’t keep pointing fingers at Eskom’: Makhura responds to frustrations over load-shedding

Gauteng premier David Makhura responded to frustrations at the electricity crisis in the province, saying he is as “sick and tired” as everyone else.

Makhura recently returned from a trip to Germany and the Netherlands, where he was working on developing catalytic green hydrogen projects.

The DA called for the premier to return after Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding and warned high stages would likely be enforced for the rest of the week.

The party said if Makhura was a true leader, he would have cut his trip short and returned to deal with the load-shedding disaster.