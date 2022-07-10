A dry week looms for Durban residents while work continues to fix a leak in an aqueduct that transports raw water from Nagle Dam to the Durban Heights water treatment plant.
According to Shami Harichunder, spokesperson for Umgeni Water, repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday.
“As we speak, we have workmen inside the aqueduct working at full speed to affect the necessary repairs,” he said on Saturday. “Work continues today on repairs to aqueduct 3, which has a leak that is causing water loss in the vicinity of Annet Drive in Reservoir Hills. The pipe was drained on Thursday night and approximately two megalitres of raw water were removed to enable the contractor to begin work.”
Harichunder said aqueducts 1 to 4 supply water to the eThekwini Metro.
At this stage aqueducts 1 and 2 remain decommissioned because of severe damage caused to them in the April floods that engulfed large parts of the eThekwini region.” The two pipes broke completely in Wushini, Inanda, during a rockfall caused by the storm.
“Due to the temporary decommissioning of these pipes, there is a shortfall in raw water supply and Umgeni Water is unable to supply full required volumes of drinking water to eThekwini Metro. To manage the current water deficit, eThekwini Metro has begun applying a rotational system of water distribution in many parts of the Durban Heights areas,” Harichunder said.
Consumers in Umlazi, Chatsworth, Northdene and surrounding areas are likely to experience low pressure or intermittent water supply, he added, apologising for the inconvenience.
TimesLIVE
Repairs to Durban aqueduct should be completed by Thursday, says Umgeni Water
Image: 123RF/Weerpat Kiatdumrong
