×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rhulani Mathebula appointed acting generation executive of Eskom after Phillip Dukashe's resignation

09 May 2022 - 15:53
Eskom's Phillip Dukashe has resigned as permanent group executive for generation. File photo.
Eskom's Phillip Dukashe has resigned as permanent group executive for generation. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

After a year in the job Phillip Dukashe has resigned as Eskom's group executive for generation, reportedly “for the sake of work-life balance”.

Rhulani Mathebula will act as generation executive while the replacement process is under way.

The ailing power utility announced the resignation on Monday afternoon, calling Dukashe “a true, loyal asset to Eskom and the country”.

In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, “Dukashe has cited the need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities”.

Eskom said he leaves behind a competent team who will ensure the sustainability of the generation division.

Mathebula was group executive for generation before Dukashe's appointment and has a history as power station GM.

“We salute Dukashe for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable.

“Phillip’s vast institutional knowledge, cross-functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the generation division during his tenure and achieved significant strides in helping to turn around generation’s poor performance since his permanent appointment into the position from April 2021.”

Dukashe’s last day will be on May 31.

TimesLIVE

Blackouts killing off small businesses

For 20 years Amos Vilakazi’s tuckshop enjoyed decent business with about 300 customers a week and making R3,000 in profit – but it all fell apart ...
News
9 hours ago

Load-shedding moves to stage 1 for the weekend

Eskom on Friday announced that it was downscaling load-shedding implemented earlier this week.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...