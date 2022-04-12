WATCH | Uplifting moms in need to raise the next generation of leaders

Amy Westerman is spreading bundles of support for new moms in South Africa.

Bringing a life into the world is a milestone for many parents. But for mothers living in poverty, they struggle to make ends meet.

“Raising a child without the basic needs makes it harder than it should be,” Westerman says.

When she became a mom in 2012, she embarked on a journey to assist other mothers.

During her maternity leave, Westerman would drive around her neighbourhood and shopping centres searching for parents requiring necessities for their newborns.

Inspired by her daughter Erin Grace, she launched The Grace Factory, a non-profit providing maternity packs filled with warm clothes, blankets, toiletries and nappies to assist women and children.

“This helps new moms not to have to worry about sourcing essentials in the first two to three weeks of their baby's life,” Westerman says.

Today the organisation is fundraising to supply children in care homes, public hospitals, and clinics. Working with volunteers across the country, Westerman has aided over 17 000 parents and counting.