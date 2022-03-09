Pitso’s Ahly boosted by big win hours before leaving to meet Sundowns
Al Ahly left for SA in the early hours of Wednesday morning for their Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns brimming with confidence from a big 3-0 Egyptian Premier League win against Pyramids FC on Tuesday night.
That result, the finality after protracted negotiations for coach Pitso Mosimane to sign a two-year extension to his contract, and the motivation of revenge from their 1-0 defeat to Downs in Cairo, will see the Red Devils arrive in Johannesburg in a formidable mood.
Sundowns have put themselves forward as dark horses for a second star to add to their 2016 Champions League triumph topping Group A, including their impressive shock against Ahly in Cairo two weekends ago.
Ahly will derive confidence for the clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday from inflicting a first Premier League defeat of the season against Pyramids — knocking them off the top perch to second place — at Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night, hours before their flight from Cairo International Airport.
After the win, Mosimane ominously said he is still building his back-to-back defending Champions League and Super Cup winners into the combination he believes they can be.
“Winning today was the most important thing. Pyramids was the only team I didn’t beat with Al Ahly,” the coach said via Kingfut.com.
“Pyramids games are always difficult, and things weren’t easy in the first half, but we improved in the second half.
“Pyramids are a very good team and they have a very good coach but today we were smarter.
“We knew we had to beat Al-Merreikh and Pyramids, and now we have to go and beat Mamelodi Sundowns in SA.
“We are determined to win the Egyptian Premier League this season, especially after losing it last year.
“Give me more time and you will see how strong Al Ahly can be. It took me eight years with Sundowns to bring out their full potential.
“As a result of the work done over the years, they have a very strong team right now.”
Mosimane left Cairo with a formidable travelling squad, including Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, who continued his rehabilitation from injury with a start against Pyramids.
Ex-Cape Town City striker Fagrie Lakay played the full game upfront for Pyramids.
Ahly’s travelling squad to meet Sundowns: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Moustafa Shobier, Mohamed Hany, Karim Fouad, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul, Mahmoud Wahid, Amr El Soulia, Aliou Dieng, Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Mahmoud, Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Magdy “Afsha”, Hussien El Shahat, Taher Mohamed Taher, Luis Miquissone, Percy Tau, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.