Mbeki's utterances are baseless

For ex-ANC and state president, Thabo Mbeki, to declare that without the ruling party at the helm, the country will be ungovernable is blasphemy and baseless. He should have been specific and told us how is that possible. SA is not the ANC.

Yes, they might be the governing party, but they definitely are not the alpha and omega of South African politics. Mbeki must not forget that SA has many other political parties capable of governing efficiently without stealing and looting funds meant to uplift the poor.

Whoever said even the DA if they assume power, will revert to separate development? That shall never see light under the status quo. Graft, money laundering, racketeering, nepotism and widespread theft led to the ANC's downfall.

I will not be surprised if in the year 2024 that the governing party gets reduced to below 50% and coalition government becomes the face of our national politics again. Beside all these listed shortcomings of the ruling party, low voter turnout is what is going to lead to the ANC defeat. A large section of the population is disillusioned with the ANC.

As for Ace Magashule, I won't be surprised if his trial case drags on and on until the party's elective congress gets underway so as to disadvantage him to contest the current president. That's a sad reality for the RET forces.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State