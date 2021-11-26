'Too many draws do not take us anywhere', says Arrows coach

Golden Arrows will hope to end their five-game winless run in the DStv Premiership when they play host to Baroka at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.

Their past three games have been goalless draws and embattled coach Lehlohonolo Seema admitted that the draws are taking them nowhere. He wants his team to start winning games.

“We are happy with the clean sheets but three draws in a row are not on. Too many draws do not take us anywhere. We need to start converting these draws into wins. We have to start winning games and we hope to do it in the next league game against Baroka. The players are playing well. It is just that we are not winning games. One day it will happen and we hope it will start in the next game,” said the hopeful Seema.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit's last league win was a 3-1 victory against strugglers Marumo Gallants at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on October 3.

On paper, Arrows are the favourites to win the battle of the struggling teams and they will fancy their chances.

Defensively, Seema is happy with their effort but he is more worried about their finishing as they need goals to win matches.

Baroka have failed to win in their past six matches in the league and cannot afford to drop more points against Arrows.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Sekhukhune United, Tuks Stadium, 3.30pm; TS Galaxy v Cape Town City, Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm;

Sunday: Swallows v Chiefs, Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm; Arrows v Baroka, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm; Royal AM v Stellenbosch, Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5.30pm.