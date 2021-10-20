Big boost for UFS quest for herbal medicine research
R58m grant so varsity can manufacture drugs
The University of Free State will establish advanced pharmacology research and development laboratories which will include building a herbal medicine production and manufacturing facility.
The university received a R58m grant from the department of science and innovation to build a GLP-accredited research and development laboratories which will be the centre of excellence for the government, World Health Organisation and the Africa Union.
Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, director of pharmacology at UFS, said the institution will also pilot a health facility for traditional medicines.
“I am excited to bring this huge grant to the UFS and look forward to the institution working effortlessly to become one of the leaders in this initiative. We aim to respond to our local, regional, and international research needs, our product development and commercialisation requirements, and to be competitive according to current international standards. The facility will be a unique place to learn and put theory into practice and develop the research from the bench to the hospital bedside,” Matsabisa said.
He said the research and development laboratories, as a centre of excellence, will host students, researchers, and scientists from the continent to practicalise and strengthen bilateral African science and technology development while maintaining its international outlook.
"This will lead to proper drug discovery, drug development, and product development, serving a number of clients, including communities, traditional health practitioners, the pharmaceutical industry, as well as policy makers. We will develop the facilities to compete in international herbal-medicine markets," he said.
Matsabisa's department was recently awarded an annual Technology and Innovation Agency Platform grant of R17m for the next five years.
"This research and teaching programme, known as African Medicines Innovations and Technologies Development (AMITD), will help to recruit and employ the best skills throughout the research, development, and herbal-medicine manufacturing value chains," he said.
