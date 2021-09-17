Zuma's bid to have his conviction rescinded crashes in ConCourt
Entertaining application would be permitting appellant to blow hot and cold – justice Khampepe
Former president Jacob Zuma’s last chance to have the ruling ordering his imprisonment rescinded was dealt a blow on Friday after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application.
Delivering the judgment, justice Sisi Khampepe said entertaining Zuma’s application would be equal to permitting him to “blow hot or cold”, as he had deliberately refused to participate in the litigation that resulted in him being jailed...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.