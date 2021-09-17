Zuma's bid to have his conviction rescinded crashes in ConCourt

Entertaining application would be permitting appellant to blow hot and cold – justice Khampepe

Former president Jacob Zuma’s last chance to have the ruling ordering his imprisonment rescinded was dealt a blow on Friday after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application.



Delivering the judgment, justice Sisi Khampepe said entertaining Zuma’s application would be equal to permitting him to “blow hot or cold”, as he had deliberately refused to participate in the litigation that resulted in him being jailed...