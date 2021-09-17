Deputy minister Mkhize 'leaves indelible legacy'

Mkhize was first appointed a member of the National Assembly in 2009 and served in various positions.

During her appointment, she sought to “deal with the question of ensuring that the youth are educated and skilled for employment”, according to parliamentary records.

Mkhize had been acting as minister since 2019. Before that, she served as minister of higher education and training and as deputy minister in the correctional services and telecommunications ministries.

Mkhize also served as SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands from 2005 to 2008. She was then the deputy minister of correctional services from May 2009 to June 2012, and the deputy minister of economic development from June 2012 until May 2014.

The South African Communist Party described Mkhize as a stalwart of the South African struggle for social emancipation.

The party said she leaves a shining legacy in so far as her contribution to the struggle for gender equality is concerned. "She dedicated her knowledge and skills to advocate for women’s access to land and the economy at large," said party spokesperson Alex Mashilo.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo also paid tribute to Mkhize.

"Ms Mkhize's life was devoted to the service of the people of South Africa, and she did so with excellence, unwavering commitment and selflessness. A lifelong advocate and fighter for liberation, democracy, social justice and equality. She was instrumental in South Africa's political transition, including as Commissioner in the Truth and the Reconciliation Commission (TRC), Chairperson of the Reparations and Rehabilitation Committee and board member of the South African Prisoner's Organisation for Human Rights," said the presiding officers.

The ANC said through Mkhize's death it had lost a dedicated servant of the nation.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also paid tribute to Mkhize describing her as a "very passionate individual".