Nursing shortage putting strain on Gauteng hospitals
Severe staff shortages have led to situations where the doctor to patient ratio has risen to 1:15.
The Gauteng public health system is under severe pressure as admissions due to Covid-19 soar to an extent that one intensive care unit (ICU) nurse cares for four patients instead of one.
