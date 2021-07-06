South Africa

Nursing shortage putting strain on Gauteng hospitals

Severe staff shortages have led to situations where the doctor to patient ratio has risen to 1:15.

By Penwel Dlamini and Isaac Mahlangu - 06 July 2021 - 07:33

The Gauteng public health system is under severe pressure as admissions due to Covid-19 soar to an extent that one intensive care unit (ICU) nurse cares for four patients instead of one.

Severe staff shortages have led to situations where the doctor to patient ratio has risen to 1:15...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound