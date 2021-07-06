Nursing shortage putting strain on Gauteng hospitals

Severe staff shortages have led to situations where the doctor to patient ratio has risen to 1:15.

The Gauteng public health system is under severe pressure as admissions due to Covid-19 soar to an extent that one intensive care unit (ICU) nurse cares for four patients instead of one.



